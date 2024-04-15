Kesha Tweaks 'TiK ToK' To Blast Diddy With Blunt 4-Letter Word

Kesha used her surprise appearance at Coachella to take aim at Sean “Diddy” Combs as she altered the lyrics of her 2009 hit “TiK ToK” on Sunday.
The singer — who dropped by Reneé Rapp’s set at the music festival — hugged the “Mean Girls” star before sharing a clear message about the music mogul, who faces several lawsuits where he’s accused of sexual assault and abuse.
“Wake up in the morning like ‘Fuck P Diddy,’” sang Kesha as Rapp joined her in shouting the updated lyrics while they threw their middle fingers in the air.
Kesha, in the original track, opens the song with the following line: “Wake up in the morning feelin’ like P Diddy.”
Her recent “TiK ToK” update arrives after Diddy’s homes were raided by the Department of Homeland Security in connection to a sex-trafficking investigation last month, sources told The Associated Press.
Kesha previously removed the Diddy shoutout from “TiK ToK” just one day after singer Cassie Ventura, the music mogul’s former girlfriend, accused him of rape and abuse in a lawsuit back in November. Combs has denied all allegations against him.
Kesha was notably part of a lengthy legal battle with producer Dr. Luke after she sued him, accusing him of drugging and raping her in 2005.
Luke, who denied the allegations, countersued the singer along with her mother and accused them of defamation.
The two eventually settled the defamation lawsuit last year. Details of the settlement weren’t immediately disclosed.