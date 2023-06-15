Kesha Says Seinfeld Rejecting Her Hug In Viral Encounter Was 'Saddest Moment Of My Life'

Kesha said she still thinks about that “depressing” moment six years ago with Jerry Seinfeld.

The “Tik Tok” singer got to meet hero in 2017, only for Seinfeld to coldly reject her embrace because he didn’t know who she was. Kesha, an enormous “Seinfeld” fan, saw the red carpet encounter go viral and feels the pain to this day.

“I got really excited because he brings me peace and love and all things good in the universe,” Kesha said Wednesday on “The Best Show with Tom Scharpling.” “And then he didn’t hug me in front of cameras. It was the most depressing … saddest moment of my life.”

Kesha said she was exhausted from touring, but attended the National Night of Laughter and Song in Washington after hearing Seinfeld might attend.

She said she owned the whole “Seinfeld” series on DVD, and lugged selections with her “around the world” to watch while unwinding after performances or to ease anxieties.

“When it got bumpy on planes, I’d pop in ‘Seinfeld’ and I’d be like, ‘Everything’s OK in the world’ and watch my buddy,” Kesha told Scharpling. “Then, I get to the fucking charity event.”

“I’m 63, I don’t know every pop star,” Seinfeld told “Extra” a few days later.