'Tonight Show' Imagines Kesha Singing 'Star-Spangled Banner' And It's Amazing

“The Tonight Show” may have rewritten patriotic song history on Monday ― with help from Kesha. (Watch the video above.)

A “Bottom of the Charts” comedy bit about bad fictional songs imagined the singer doing “The Star-Spangled Banner” to the tune of her party anthem “TiK ToK.” It was an unintended hit.

Host Jimmy Fallon kept bopping along. “That’s pretty good actually,” he said.

“I’m surprised it’s at the bottom of the chart,” added his sidekick Steve Higgins.

Commenters on the show’s YouTube channel agreed.

“If that was the star spangled banner I’d sing it all the time lol,” one viewer wrote.

“Anyone else love Ke$ha’s rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner”? asked another.

Kesha has said it’s her dream to sing the national anthem at the Super Bowl. If it ever happens, she’ll now know the artistic direction to take!