Ketanji Brown Jackson's Husband Wore Political Socks To Her Senate Hearings. Here's Where To Get Them.

Patrick Jackson sported socks depicting former presidents and founding fathers to his wife's historic Senate Judiciary Committee hearings.

Get yourself a pair of these <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Famous-Painting-Printed-Dress-Socks/dp/B07BJ37K6C?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=623b5593e4b046c938e44709,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="political statement socks" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="623b5593e4b046c938e44709" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Famous-Painting-Printed-Dress-Socks/dp/B07BJ37K6C?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=623b5593e4b046c938e44709,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">political statement socks</a> featuring founding fathers, notable thinkers and former presidents from Amazon.
This week on Capitol Hill, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Biden’s nominee for a seat on the Supreme Court, was sworn in for a three-day confirmation hearing.

Jackson’s husband, Patrick Brown, was present supporting his wife each day, at times seen wiping away tears or smiling with pride. He also got some attention for his seemingly intentional choice of socks, which depicted notable historical figures from U.S. history.

On Monday, his socks showed Thomas Jefferson, Tuesday it was Benjamin Franklin and Wednesday, Jackson concluded his political fashion statement with socks featuring former president John F. Kennedy. We can only speculate that this is subtle acknowledgment of the historical traditions of which his wife is now a part, or perhaps he just liked the way they looked.

If you’re curious about where you can grab them yourself, they are available in a four-piece set, each pair made of breathable and soft, fine-toothed cotton.

Get them Amazon for $6.99 (originally $12.99; 46% off).

