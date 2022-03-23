HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

This week on Capitol Hill, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Biden’s nominee for a seat on the Supreme Court, was sworn in for a three-day confirmation hearing.

Jackson’s husband, Patrick Brown, was present supporting his wife each day, at times seen wiping away tears or smiling with pride. He also got some attention for his seemingly intentional choice of socks, which depicted notable historical figures from U.S. history.