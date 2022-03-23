HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
This week on Capitol Hill, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Biden’s nominee for a seat on the Supreme Court, was sworn in for a three-day confirmation hearing.
Jackson’s husband, Patrick Brown, was present supporting his wife each day, at times seen wiping away tears or smiling with pride. He also got some attention for his seemingly intentional choice of socks, which depicted notable historical figures from U.S. history.
Monday: Thomas Jefferson— Al Drago (@Al_Drago) March 23, 2022
Tuesday: Benjamin Franklin
Wednesday: JFK
Patrick Jackson, husband of Ketanji Brown Jackson, wears socks depicting founding fathers during Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearings this week. #socks #KBJ #SCOTUS pic.twitter.com/2HBFZSY2Tk
On Monday, his socks showed Thomas Jefferson, Tuesday it was Benjamin Franklin and Wednesday, Jackson concluded his political fashion statement with socks featuring former president John F. Kennedy. We can only speculate that this is subtle acknowledgment of the historical traditions of which his wife is now a part, or perhaps he just liked the way they looked.
If you’re curious about where you can grab them yourself, they are available in a four-piece set, each pair made of breathable and soft, fine-toothed cotton.