Over 100 Black Law Professionals Show Support For Supreme Court Nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

Over 100 Black law deans and professors wrote a letter to the Senate to show their support for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson.

The letter, addressed to Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), highlighted Jackson’s many achievements, which they say make her an ideal candidate to become the 116th associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court.

“We unanimously applaud and endorse, without reservation, President Joe Biden’s nomination of Judge Jackson, who is truly one of our nation’s brightest legal minds,” the letter said. “From Judge Jackson’s breathtaking credentials as an extraordinary jurist to her unimpeachable character and unwavering integrity, we believe that she is eminently qualified to fill this historic position.”

Jackson, a former public defender, has served as a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit since June. She’s also served as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia for eight years and served as vice chair of the U.S. Sentencing Commission.

The letter follows previous endorsements from The National Black Law Students Association and numerous top law enforcement agencies across the U.S.

A group of 63 law enforcement officials, including police chiefs, police commissioners and public safety directors, wrote a letter earlier this month in praise of Jackson’s nomination, recognizing her “strong, effective and long-standing role in criminal justice issues.”

In February, Biden chose Jackson out of numerous highly qualified candidates to succeed Justice Stephen Breyer, who announced his retirement in January.

“For too long, our government, our courts, haven’t looked like America,” Biden said about his decision during a White House press conference. “I believe it’s time that we have a court that reflects the full talents and greatness of our nation, with a nominee of extraordinary qualifications. And that we inspire all young people to believe that they can one day serve their country at the highest level.”

Despite widespread support from legal scholars and lawmakers, Jackson has countered criticism and racism from those opposed to her nomination.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson hurled insults about the pronunciation of her name and demanded Jackson reveal her LSAT test scores.

“So it might be time for Joe Biden to let us know what Kentaji Brown Jackson’s LSAT score was,” Carlson said, mispronouncing her name. “Wonder how she did on the LSATs? Why won’t he tell us that? That would settle the question conclusively as to whether she is a once-in-a-generational legal talent, the next Learned Hand.”

Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) also criticized Jackson on Twitter, saying she’s been too lenient on sentencing sex offenders while referencing a number of sentences Jackson handed down as a federal judge.

“This is a disturbing record for any judge, but especially one nominated to the highest court in the land,” Hawley tweeted. “Protecting the most vulnerable shouldn’t be up for debate. Sending child predators to jail shouldn’t be controversial.”