If you’re on the keto diet, snacking can be difficult. Keto is a high-fat, low-carb eating plan that uses protein and fat for energy. While many have praised its health benefits, it can be tough to stick to when soft pretzels, sliders, fried chicken and nachos are everywhere you look. Luckily, this recipe will make things easier.

This Keto Cheesy Sausage Dip is an homage to the Velveeta dip you probably grew up with, but replaces all the processed foods with keto-friendly ingredients.

It comes together in less than 15 minutes and tastes just like the classic. After browning some mild Italian sausage, just toss in cream cheese, cheddar cheese and sour cream and cook until melted. The sour cream brings acidity and tang to balance the richness of the dish. You’ll also add a can of Rotel tomatoes, because they have fire-roasted green chilies in them, which add a necessary level of spice. If you can’t find Rotel tomatoes, substitute with a regular can of diced tomatoes and one minced jalapeno.

With a tiny bit of extra work, you can also make your own keto “tortilla” chips with just five simple ingredients. If you’re on the keto diet, chances are you probably already have everything in your pantry. It’s a quick process of stirring together melted mozzarella cheese with egg, almond meal and spices to make a dough. It’s then rolled thin and cut into triangles and baked until golden brown. If I were you, I’d make a double batch – they’re addicting.

Keto Cheesy Sausage Dip

Ingredients

Olive oil

1 pound mild Italian ground sausage

8 ounces cream cheese, cubed

8 ounces shredded cheddar cheese

1 (10-ounce) can Rotel tomatoes

1/2 cup sour cream

1 cup water

1 teaspoon kosher salt

3 scallions, sliced

Directions

1. Heat a drizzle of olive oil in a large, high-sided skillet over medium-high heat.

2. Add sausage, break it up with a spatula and cook until browned, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a paper-towel lined plate to remove excess oil. Remove excess oil from the skillet.

3. Add cream cheese, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, water and salt to the skillet.

4. Bring to a simmer and cook until everything is melted, stirring occasionally.

5. Add cooked sausage back to skillet and stir to combine.

6. Transfer to a serving dish and garnish with scallions. Serve hot with keto tortilla chips.

Keto “Tortilla” Chips

1 1/2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

1 cup almond flour

1 large egg, beaten

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

Nonstick cooking spray

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Grease a large baking sheet with non-stick cooking spray.

2. Add mozzarella to a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave in 30-second increments until melted, about 90 seconds total.

3. Remove from microwave and stir in almond flour, egg, salt and garlic powder. Stir until combined, then knead until you have a smooth dough.

4. Place dough between 2 sheets of parchment paper. Roll out to 1/4-inch thickness.

5. Cut into triangles and place on a prepared baking sheet. Spray the tops of the chips with non-stick cooking spray.