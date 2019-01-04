If you’ve resolved to eat healthier this year, you’re not alone: Vowing to lose weight is consistently one of the most popular New Year’s resolutions in the United States. Of course, losing weight isn’t exactly easy, and that’s mostly because food is delicious. Who wants to subsist on green juice and sad desk salads that leave you hungry an hour later?

Luckily, the ketogenic diet can help with everything from achieving your weight loss goals to taking the sad out of your sad desk salad. One of the most popular regimens in recent years, the keto diet is all about cutting carbohydrates out of your diet so that your body can reach a state of ketosis, in which it starts to burn fat instead of carbohydrates. The result? Weight loss.

While most nutritionists and doctors won’t recommend that you adopt the keto diet as a lifestyle, some research shows that the keto diet produces beneficial metabolic changes in the short term. The keto diet may have other health benefits as well, including improvements in insulin resistance, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and more.