10 Keto Salads That’ll Fit Into Your Keto Meal Plan

Your body can get out of ketosis with the slightest of mistakes. Eat these salads and you won’t mess it up.
By Leigh Weingus
01/04/2019 05:45am ET

If you’ve resolved to eat healthier this year, you’re not alone: Vowing to lose weight is consistently one of the most popular New Year’s resolutions in the United States. Of course, losing weight isn’t exactly easy, and that’s mostly because food is delicious. Who wants to subsist on green juice and sad desk salads that leave you hungry an hour later?

Luckily, the ketogenic diet can help with everything from achieving your weight loss goals to taking the sad out of your sad desk salad. One of the most popular regimens in recent years, the keto diet is all about cutting carbohydrates out of your diet so that your body can reach a state of ketosis, in which it starts to burn fat instead of carbohydrates. The result? Weight loss.

While most nutritionists and doctors won’t recommend that you adopt the keto diet as a lifestyle, some research shows that the keto diet produces beneficial metabolic changes in the short term. The keto diet may have other health benefits as well, including improvements in insulin resistance, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and more.

The other piece of good news about the keto diet is that a lot of the food you can eat on it is straight up delicious. And yes, that includes salads. Without further ado, here are 10 mouthwatering keto salads you’ll want to eat every day of this year.

1
Grilled Lemon Herb Mediterranean Chicken Salad
Cafe Delites
Get the Grilled Lemon Herb Mediterranean Chicken Salad recipe from Cafe Delites.
2
Salmon Kale Superfood Salad With Creamy Lemon Vinaigrette
Wholesome Yum
Get the Salmon Kale Superfood Salad With Creamy Lemon Vinaigrette recipe from Wholesome Yum.
3
Low Carb Taco Salad
The Little Pine
Get the Low Carb Taco Salad recipe from the Little Pine.
4
Paleo Asian Chicken Salad
I Heart Umami
Get the Paleo Asian Chicken Salad recipe from I Heart Umami.
5
Colorful Cobb Salad
Healy Eats Real
Get the Colorful Cobb Salad recipe from Healy Eats Real.
6
Coastal Cobb Salad With Creamy Cilantro Lemon Dressing
Kit's Coastal
Get the Coastal Cobb Salad With Creamy Cilantro Lemon Dressing recipe from Kit’s Coastal.
7
Creamy Dilled Cucumber Salad
Closet Cooking
Get the Creamy Dilled Cucumber Salad recipe from Closet Cooking.
8
Easy Healthy Taco Salad With Ground Beef
Wholesome Yum
Get the Easy Healthy Taco Salad With Ground Beef recipe from Wholesome Yum.
9
Cucumber Tomato Avocado Salad
Natasha's Kitchen
Get the Cucumber Tomato Avocado Salad recipe from Natasha’s Kitchen.
10
Tilapia Salad With Spinach and Creamy Avocado Dressing
Low Carb Yum
Get the Tilapia Salad With Spinach and Creamy Avocado Dressing recipe from Low Carb Yum.
