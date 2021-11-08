This isn’t a drill. Keurig is having a site-wide 20% off sale right now through Sunday, Nov. 14. All you need to do is use the code HOLIDAYCHEER21 at checkout. If there’s a coffee maker you’ve had your eye on for a while or you need to restock on K-Cup pods, now is the time to get them. From small, space-friendly mini Keurigs to a latte and cappuccino maker, there’s a Keurig product on sale for every type of coffee drinker. Here are a few to add to your cart.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Keurig K-Duo single serve and carafe coffee maker

This versatile coffeemaker uses K-Cup pods and ground coffee to brew a single cup or up to 12 cups in the carafe. Its “pause and pour” feature lets you pause the machine mid-brew to enjoy a fresh cup of coffee while its hot.

K-Supreme Plus Smart Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Supreme Plus smart single serve coffee maker

There’s a smart version of almost every appliance now, including coffeemakers like Keurig’s smart brewer. Because different types of coffee taste best with specific brew strengths, temperatures and cup sizes, this machine recognizes which K-Cup pod you’re using and customizes the brew settings to produce a perfect cup of coffee. You can even connect the coffeemaker to the Keurig app and schedule a brew, customize and favorite your brew settings and brew fresh coffee from wherever you are.

K-Café Special Edition Single Serve Coffee Latte and Cappuccino Maker

Keurig K-Café special edition single serve coffee, latte and cappuccino maker

When it’s too cold to venture out for a latte from your favorite coffee shop, this coffee maker will be a lifesaver. It makes regular coffee, lattes and cappuccinos and makes the best froth with fresh milk.

K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Mini single serve coffee maker

Low on counter space? This Keurig mini coffee maker is only 5 inches wide and makes a single serving between 6 and 12 ounces. It comes in five colors: matte black, dusty rose, poppy red, studio gray and oasis.

K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig Keurig K-Elite single serve coffee maker