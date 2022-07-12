HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
If you’re in the market for a new Keurig coffee maker, Amazon Prime Day is the time to make your move. Whether you’re getting your first Keurig or your old machine is in need of an upgrade, you can save 54% and 47% off two popular models that are on sale from July 12-13 only.
If you’ve avoided Keurig machines because you don’t like their selection of coffees or you don’t exactly love the negative environmental impact of K-cups, here’s a tip to the wise: You can buy a universal K-cup coffee filter (it’s under $13) that’s compatible with both of the machines below. Then you can just grind your favorite coffee, pop it into the cup and you’re on your way.
Grab these deals soon, because they’ll end after July 13!
Want to stock up on K-cups? Here are some of the options that are on sale for Prime Day.
The Original Donut Shop variety pack, 40 count ($17.49, 38% off)
The Original Donut Shop Snickers flavor, 72 count ($28.99, 47% off)
Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Black Granite, 72 count ($30.66, 42% off)
Keurig Coffee Lovers collection variety pack, 60 count ($24.99, 38% off)
Keurig Green Mountain Coffee Roasters favorites collection variety pack, 40 count ($17.49, 38% off)