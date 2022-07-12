Shopping

Keurig Coffee Makers Are Up To 54% Off For Prime Day

Save up to $90, whether you're looking for a large model or a slim one for tiny spaces.

Left, right: <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08V8C8N42?tag=kristenaiken-20&ascsubtag=62c4559ce4b00a9334ed7d7d%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Keurig&#x27;s K-Slim coffee maker (54% off)" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62c4559ce4b00a9334ed7d7d" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08V8C8N42?tag=kristenaiken-20&ascsubtag=62c4559ce4b00a9334ed7d7d%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Keurig's K-Slim coffee maker (54% off)</a>. Center: the <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B078NN17K3?tag=kristenaiken-20&ascsubtag=62c4559ce4b00a9334ed7d7d%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Keurig K-Elite coffee maker (47% off)" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62c4559ce4b00a9334ed7d7d" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B078NN17K3?tag=kristenaiken-20&ascsubtag=62c4559ce4b00a9334ed7d7d%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Keurig K-Elite coffee maker (47% off)</a>.
Left, right: Keurig's K-Slim coffee maker (54% off). Center: the Keurig K-Elite coffee maker (47% off).

If you’re in the market for a new Keurig coffee maker, Amazon Prime Day is the time to make your move. Whether you’re getting your first Keurig or your old machine is in need of an upgrade, you can save 54% and 47% off two popular models that are on sale from July 12-13 only.

If you’ve avoided Keurig machines because you don’t like their selection of coffees or you don’t exactly love the negative environmental impact of K-cups, here’s a tip to the wise: You can buy a universal K-cup coffee filter (it’s under $13) that’s compatible with both of the machines below. Then you can just grind your favorite coffee, pop it into the cup and you’re on your way.

Grab these deals soon, because they’ll end after July 13!

Amazon
Keurig K-Elite coffee maker (47% off)
If you're looking for a machine that'll make up to 8 cups of coffee without having to refill the reservoir, this is your model. It has more cup-size options that most Keurig machines, allowing you to choose from 4, 6, 8, 10 or 12-ounce serving sizes, and it's even got a "strong brew" option for anyone who prefers their coffee on the bold side. If iced coffee is more your thing, there's a special setting that'll brew the coffee over ice at just the right temperature to prevent any bitterness. It also features a quieter brew setting than many traditional models, for those who are up super early in the morning and don't want to wake up the whole house. Available in three colors, this machine has a 4.8-star rating out of more than 39,000 reviews.

$99.99 at Amazon (originally $189.99)
Brushed slateBrushed goldBrushed silver
Amazon
Keurig K-Slim coffee maker (54% off)
If you've got limited counter space, you'll want to get your hands on this 5-inch-wide model. It has a 46-ounce reservoir that can make up to 4 cups without refilling, and allows you to brew three different cup sizes: 8, 10 or 12 ounces. If you want to save energy, its auto-off feature turns off your coffee maker five minutes after the last brew. It comes in three different colors and has a 4.6-star rating out of more than 44,000 reviews.

$59.99 at Amazon (originally $129.99)
WhiteRedBlack

Want to stock up on K-cups? Here are some of the options that are on sale for Prime Day.

