Keurig K-Elite coffee maker (47% off)

If you're looking for a machine that'll make up to 8 cups of coffee without having to refill the reservoir, this is your model. It has more cup-size options that most Keurig machines, allowing you to choose from 4, 6, 8, 10 or 12-ounce serving sizes, and it's even got a "strong brew" option for anyone who prefers their coffee on the bold side. If iced coffee is more your thing, there's a special setting that'll brew the coffee over ice at just the right temperature to prevent any bitterness. It also features a quieter brew setting than many traditional models, for those who are up super early in the morning and don't want to wake up the whole house. Available in three colors, this machine has a 4.8-star rating out of more than 39,000 reviews.