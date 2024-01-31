HuffPost may receive a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
You can love your morning java without wanting to dedicate an entire area of your countertop to a humongous coffee pot. Perfect for dorm rooms, home offices, small kitchens or simply folks who like to drink one cup at a time, the Keurig K-Mini single-serve coffee maker is the compact appliance you’ll use every day — and it’s currently on sale for 33% off at Target.
At just 4.5 inches wide, this small machine can fit almost anywhere, allowing you to have a mess-free caffeine boost in minutes. By using K-cup pods, you never need to deal with wet beans or remember to buy coffee filters. The removable bottom allows you to fill 6- to 12-ounce cups and tumblers, and the secret storage compartment lets you keep nice new K-cup pods in the machine at all times so new ground beans are always in your reach.
There are options for brewing your drink strong, and you can even brew it over ice if you prefer your coffee cold. The mini machine is available in seven versatile colors: mint green, red, rose pink, green, gray, white and black.
It’s the perfect thing for folks that always end up with old coffee in the pot or who are tired of cleaning coffee stains from their counters. You can even take it in campers or while traveling, to ensure a favorite cup wherever you are. Grab one today for your college student, favorite remote worker or your own kitchen to save time and space.
Promising reviews:
“I love how easy it is to use, I can make a quick cup of coffee in less than 2 minutes!” — Iconicxchels
“My husband loves it! Using at work, sits perfectly on his desk and doesn’t take up a lot of space.” — Debi
“Great size to save counter space without sacrificing any of the features I want in a coffee maker.” — DebbC
“So happy with my mini Keurig! It takes up very little space, is easy to use, brews a perfect cup of coffee every time, and I love the color choices. I went for the light blue. Thank you Keurig!” — dld1717
“Bought one for my daughter as I have enjoyed using mine for the last year. Makes a good clean cup of coffee” — PSRickie
“Great slim body that fits perfectly on counter of small kitchen. Makes great coffee. Cleans easily. Highly Recommend.” — NanI
“This is a perfect product if you live by yourself or hate wasting coffee. Allows you to easily make personal cups of coffee and is very easy to use and clean. Highly recommend!” — Brian