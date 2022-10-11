Shopping
The Beloved Keurig K-Cup Elite Is 42% Off For Prime Day

The Keurig K-Cup Elite makes a single serving of hot or ice coffee in an instant, and it's 42% off right now.

The Keurig K-Elite coffee maker is 42% off for Prime Day.
If you love a fresh cup of coffee but hate cleaning wet ground beans, boy, do we have good news for you. For Amazon’s Early Access Prime Day sale today, you can snag a single-serving Keurig K-Cup Elite coffee maker for 42% off. With 4.7 stars and over 44,000 reviews, it’s a beloved machine that will upgrade your morning routine. Using single-use K-cups or a reusable K-cup that you fill with your own ground beans, it makes coffee quickly and cleanly, leaving you with a hot cup of joe and no extra chores.

Programmable and robust, this machine holds enough water for eight cups of coffee and has digital features like auto-on and temperature control. It fits five cup sizes from 4-12 ounces and has a removable drip tray that can fit a travel tumbler up to 7 inches high. There’s a brew-over-ice feature to make instant iced coffee as well as a “strong” setting for an extra bold brew. You can heat water in a moment for tea, cocoa, oatmeal, instant noodles and more. The brushed silver color will look amazing in any kitchen and the maintenance reminders will help ensure your Keurig lasts for many mornings to come.

$109.99 at Amazon (originally $189.99)
Promising reviews:

I love that it fits all sizes of cups! It heats up really fast. I use it every day. It comes with a filter for the water. The water container only has to be filled up every few days. You can set a timer for your machine to automatically turn on and heat the water if you’re in a rush!” — Dylan

“Stayed with a friend while on vacation & she had one of these. After a week of perfect coffee, I decided to ditch the French Press and get my own. Keurig arrived quickly. I must say that I have formed a lasting, strong bond with Keurig. He’s always ready to go within a minute or so of getting turned on if I haven’t set the timer to have him waiting on me. He fills my cup with hot, steaming, beautiful coffee several times throughout the day without ever complaining. He’s kept me up late at night and greeted me early in the morning. He’s been consistent in providing me with delicious hot drinks on demand. Cocoas, Teas, Ciders and Coffees are all in his repertoire, the hot water function is very handy as well.”

“The new color matches my slate grey appliances perfectly. This unit holds a lot of water. Saves time. Thanks Keurig for updating styles and colors.” — Cathy H.

“We love this coffee maker. Very simple to use and holds a good amount of water.” — jingles655

“Brews fast, brews hot, easy to use with good options, makes hot water for tea and cocoa, looks good. Not much more you could want? Very satisfied.” — Thunderlizard

