If you’re hosting this Christmas or have a coffee lover in your life, you should probably snag this mini coffee maker. Perfect for dorm rooms, home offices, small kitchens or simply folks who like to drink one cup at a time, the Keurig K-Mini single-serve coffee maker is the compact appliance you’ll use every day — and it’s currently on sale for 33% off. Order it right now for delivery by Dec. 23 (depending on your location), or buy it online and pick it up later today in-store. Some Target locations may even offer same-day delivery to your door. (Read up on Target’s shipping policies here.)
At under 5 inches wide, this small machine can fit almost anywhere, allowing you to have a mess-free caffeine boost that won’t take up the whole counter. By using K-cup pods, you never need to deal with wet beans or remember to buy coffee filters. The removable bottom allows you to fill 6- to 12-ounce cups and tumblers, and if you prefer an iced coffee, you can simply brew your cup over some ice. It also comes in six festive, giftable colors.
Target reviewers have given the device a 4.1-star rating across over 12,000 reviews. It’s the perfect thing for folks that always end up with old coffee in the pot or who are tired of cleaning coffee stains from their counters. Grab one today for your college student, favorite remote worker or your own kitchen to save time and space.
Promising review:
“I’m so happy I bought this. I got the green one and it’s so beautiful! I’ve had this for a couple months now, it works great and is perfect for me when I’m in a hurry before work. I had a French press before and it took too long and I wasted a lot of coffee. I like being able to make just one cup.” — Jordan
“Giving as a Christmas gift. I got it for a great price, very happy with my purchase.” — Nelly90210
“I have a very small kitchen and this takes up virtually zero space. Great little machine, gets the job done.” — Yipyip
“I love it very much, it’s a great size and it literally fits anywhere. I use to waste so much coffee now I don’t have to” — Britt Britt
“Visiting from out if town and had to buy this little gem to make life easy! Best find price snd so easy to use!!!!” — AZtraveler