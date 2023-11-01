This Slender Coffee Maker Saves Valuable Counter Space — And It's 46% Off Today

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
If you only drink a single cup of coffee in the morning, it’s probably time to get yourself a Keurig K-Slim coffee maker. It’s compact enough to fit on any counter, has a handy auto shut-off feature and today, it’s on sale for $69.99 — almost 50% off of its list price.
At just five inches across, the K-Slim earns its name as a slender coffee maker that you can easily squeeze into any kitchen. The water reservoir holds enough to make up to four cups of coffee before you need to refill it, and the machine gives you options for eight, 10 and 12-ounce servings. It also has a removable drip tray, so you can brew directly into your travel mug or tumbler.
The auto-off feature turns the machine off five minutes after making a cup. And you can grab yourself a Keurig My K-Cup universal reusable filter to brew your own favorite beans instead of only using K-Cups.
Many reviews point out how quiet and fast this machine is, while others it is easy and non-fussy, saying you’ll never have to fight it in the morning. It’s a perfect gift for an office setting or someone getting their first apartment or downsizing into a smaller place, and will provide you many happy mornings of hot coffee with the press of a button.
See what reviewers are saying:
“I’ve been using one of the bigger “traditional” keurigs for close to 10 years and wanted to get a new one. I only have one cup of coffee a day so I didn’t need anything huge or fancy. This one saves a ton of space on the counter, makes a good cup of coffee, and is much quieter than my old one!” — Lea Wallbaum
“Have used this over year now almost daily. I have zero complaints. Works great and easy to clean.” — Samantha Tice
“This is a great, slim idea for a single person without a lot of counter space! Great first apartment housewarming gift!” — Suzanne T. Beuttel
“love, love this coffee maker, doesn’t take up much room on counter the scarlet red is so nice love it.” — SHERRY KLUTTZ
“When my parents moved into assisted living, they were only allowed to have a coffee maker that would automatically turn off. They also did not want a lot of waste. I talked them into this machine, and it has been a case of “happily ever after” for them.” — B H
“I don’t have much counter space so this is perfect. I’m replacing the big old clunky one I had. It feels and sounds sturdy. Also holds water for a couple of cups of coffee. Love it.” — Karen