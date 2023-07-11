Keurig Coffee Makers Got A Buzzy Prime Day Discount, Up To 38% Off

Amazon

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices change quickly on Prime Day, but our team is working to keep stories as up-to-date as possible. Keep checking back to see the latest pricing and product updates as deals rotate.

For many people, the best part of working in an office is unlimited access to the company Keurig. If you’re living the WFH life now, chances are you miss that caffeinated machine more than your coworkers. If you’ve been debating whether or not you should get your own Keurig for coffee, now is hands-down the time to do it: Both the classic model and the mini model are majorly marked down for Amazon Prime Day.

Advertisement

There’s a reason why so many people are obsessed with their Keurig — including the whopping 35,000+ people who rated the K-Mini and the more than 12,000 people who rated the K-Express. These machines appear to be foolproof and promise to get glorious caffeine into your hands in less than a minute. All you have to do is make sure the water tank is full, pop in a pod and press start.

There’s all sorts of fun k-cup flavors now too, including branded ones from Dunkin’ and Starbucks. A few especially yummy flavors include Cinnabon Classic Cinnamon Roll, Green Mountain Island Coconut and Tim Hortons Maple. That’s just something you just can’t get with a regular coffee pot.

Advertisement

With a Keurig at home, you can treat yourself to a fancy coffee drink whenever you want and without going anywhere. Think of all the money you’ll save no longer being tempted to run to Starbucks.

The K-Express (38% off) is 15 inches high and 7 inches wide. It brews three different sizes of coffee drinks: 8 ounces, 10 ounces, and 12 ounces. The K-Mini (27% off) is small enough to fit on your desk, weighing less than a pound. Even though it’s small, it still fits nine k-cups inside, so you don’t have to stock it every day — unless you’re letting other people use it too. Like the K-Express, it also brews coffee up to 12 ounces in size.

In either case, now is the best time to make your purchase if it’s something you’ve been thinking about. Otherwise, you’ll likely have to wait months until Black Friday or even next Prime Day for a deal this good.