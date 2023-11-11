Kevin Bacon Shares Sweet Reason He Won't Eat Bacon

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Kevin Bacon says that keeping pigs has made him stop seeing them as, well, bacon.

“I no longer eat goat and I no longer eat pig, because I have goats and I have pigs,” the actor told People in an interview for the magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” issue, which was released Friday.

Kevin Bacon shared that keeping pigs and goats has changed his perspective on eating them. Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

The “Footloose” star and his wife, fellow actor Kyra Sedgwick, own a farm in Connecticut where they have an assortment of animals, including alpacas and Shetland ponies ― one of which has a pesky habit of biting Bacon in the butt.

“I love animals, they are a joy to be around, and they’re very, very calming for me,” he told People.

But though he eschews pork and goat meat, Bacon isn’t fully vegetarian, and it sounds like Sedgwick would like to keep it that way.

“My wife ... is like, ‘We can’t get any more animals, because you’re going to stop eating everything,’” he told the magazine.

Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick appear on the red carpet for a Georgia film festival in October. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for SCAD