Kevin Bacon & Kyra Sedgwick's Anniversary Posts Are Stinkin' Adorable

After all these years, Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick are still going strong.

The couple celebrated their 31st wedding anniversary on Wednesday and exchanged heartfelt messages on Instagram.

Sedgwick shared a throwback photo from the couple’s Sept. 4, 1988, nuptials, writing, “Not sure how I was so smart at the clueless age of 23, but I am eternally grateful I did one thing right! 31 years - I love you so! @kevinbacon.”

For his part, Bacon shared a photo of the couple on stage, gazing adoringly at one another. The “Footloose” star got poetic in the caption, writing, “31 years today. Harmony. Heartbeats in time. Switching leads. And happy to play backup. I love u @kikkosedg.”

He later posted a photo of a hand-drawn anniversary note and doodle from Sedgwick, captioning it, “Coming home [to] this beautiful work of art after a 12 hour trip is the antidote to jet lag.”

So, what’s their secret to a lasting marriage? When Fox News asked Bacon this question in January, he offered a refreshing (though somewhat dissatisfying) response.

“There is no secret,” he said. “In fact, I’ve often had a couple of different one-liners for that answer, and then I decided that really the answer is I’m not going to answer it because the last thing I want to do is come up with some quote that is going to summarize a 30-year relationship, you know?”

“It’s disrespectful to the relationship,” he added. “So I don’t really know.”

One thing we know for sure: The couple still has the hots for each other. In June, Bacon admitted he has a hard time keeping his hands to himself when Sedgwick is on set directing “City on a Hill,” the Showtime series in which he stars. But it looks like the attraction goes both ways.

“When [Bacon] walks into a room, I’m still ― I mean, my heart gets a little fluttery and I think, ’Oh! He’s so cute. He’s so hot.′ That’s literally the first thing I think,” Sedgwick, who previously starred on the TNT drama “The Closer,” told Redbook in 2012. “You can ask people on the set — it’s palpable. He’s still a mystery to me. And getting older together is scary and exciting.”

Bacon and Sedgwick met on the 1988 TV movie adaptation of “Lemon Sky” —though they had briefly crossed paths years before — and went on to have two kids. Their son Travis is a composer and daughter Sosie is an actor you might recognize from Netflix’s “13 Reasons Why.”