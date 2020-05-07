Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick, one of Hollywood’s most enduring couples, are navigating the coronavirus lockdown with what they call “corona rules.” (See the video above.)

In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel Wednesday, Sedgwick said that one of the rules is to make the bed daily. Bacon hasn’t fully bought in, she added, but that may change after a disgusting incident just hours before their talk show appearance.

Sedgwick said the couple returned from walking the dog Wednesday morning to make the bed, “and there’s poop on the bed inside the sheets.”

Bacon immediately joked that it might have come from his wife after a Cinco de Mayo meal. But Sedgwick was all business after the discovery.

“I took a picture and sent it to the exterminator. It’s roof rat poop,” “The Closer” star said. “So those things are coming into the house onto the bed. So this is why we’ll never ever forget to make that bed for the rest of our lives.”

Right, Kevin?