Kevin Bacon Reveals He Still Wants A Theatrical Sequel For This Classic Horror Film

Kevin Bacon is still rooting for a theatrical sequel to one of the most iconic ’90s monster horror films.

After a fan gushed on Twitter Friday about wanting to see a follow-up “Tremors” movie that doesn’t get sent straight to DVD, Bacon swooped in to reiterate his fondness for the beloved horror comedy franchise.

“Seeing this on the SHAZAM trailer makes me REALLY want to see a new TREAMORS movie that isnt direct to dvd @kevinbacon make this happen,” the Twitter user wrote.

I’m just waiting for the call…🪱 https://t.co/5H3zOB7IHw — Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon) January 27, 2023

The actor — who previously told Esquire two years ago that he wants to star in a “Tremors” sequel if it’s on the big screen — shared he’s still totally on board for a reboot of the cult classic.

“I’m just waiting for the call…” Bacon wrote in a quote tweet alongside a befitting worm emoji.

In 1990, Bacon starred in “Tremors,” the first installment of the Tremors franchise, featuring giant man-eating worms called graboids.

“Tremors” was followed by multiple direct-to-video sequels, a short-lived TV series and one prequel, including “Tremors 2: Aftershocks,” “Tremors 3: Back to Perfection,” “Tremors 4: The Legend Begins,” “Tremors 5: Bloodlines,” “Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell,” and “Tremors: Shrieker Island.”

Released nearly 33 years ago, “Tremors” follows natives in the small town of Perfection, Nevada, who “defend themselves against strange underground creatures which are killing them one by one,” according to the film’s synopsis.

Directed by Ron Underwood, the original film also stars Bacon, Reba McEntire, Fred Ward and Michael Gross.

In 2021, Bacon told Esquire that Universal tapped him about doubling down on more films in the franchise years ago; however, they would’ve been direct-to-video.

“We were around the 25 year anniversary. I went to Blumhouse, and they were totally into the idea,” Bacon said at the time. “Universal didn’t want to remake it as a feature and also maybe because it didn’t work as a feature the first time. So we put it aside. Then they came back to me and said, ‘What would you think about doing it as a series?’”

