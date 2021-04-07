Kevin Bacon Says 'Footloose' Director Gave Him Valium For Big Scene

Kevin Bacon’s feet didn’t fail him while shooting his 1984 hit “Footloose” ― but his nerves almost did. (Watch the interview above.)

The veteran actor recalled on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” Wednesday that he was so tense about performing the scene in which he pleads to the town council to allow dancing that he broke out in hives.

Bacon said the breakout was like having aliens invade his midsection. So, on the day of the shoot, director Herbert Ross offered a very 1980s solution.

“The director said to me, ’You’re just nervous. Here, I’m gonna give you half a Valium.′ So, he gave me drugs and I calmed down and played the scene and the hives went away.”

No jitters here:

And they busted a move. And it was good.