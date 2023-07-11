Kevin Costner has been ordered to pay ex-wife Christine Baumgartner $129,755 per month in child support, nearly half the amount of her initial proposal.

The “Yellowstone” actor will also owe Baumgartner $200,000 for legal fees and an additional $100,000 for forensic accounting work, according to a Tuesday ruling revealed in documents obtained by Fox News.

She filed for divorce from the actor at the beginning of May, citing “irreconcilable differences” as grounds for ending the nearly 19-year marriage. The divorce documents listed the date of separation as April 11.

Santa Barbara Superior Court Judge Thomas Anderle’s interim ruling also requires the exes to evenly split the cost of their three teenage children’s private school tuition, health care expenses, sports and extracurricular activities.

In an initial filing in June, People reported that Baumgartner requested $248,000 per month in child support and asked that Costner also be responsible for 100% of the children’s school, health and activity costs.

Actor Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills. Evan Agostini/Invision via Associated Press

The handbag designer called the actor’s $51,940 counteroffer “completely inappropriate” in a follow-up filing last Friday and accused Costner of failing to “make a divorce as seamless as possible for our children.”

The documents included a report from a forensic accountant that showed Costner’s gross monthly cash flow is about $2,043,241.

In June, Costner accused Baumgartner of violating their 2004 prenuptial agreement by failing to move out within 30 days of the divorce filing, claiming his ex was trying to use the home as leverage for her “various financial demands.” It is unclear if Baumgartner and the children have relocated yet.