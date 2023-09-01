Kevin Costner's Wife Argues In Divorce Hearing That Luxurious Lifestyle Is In Kids' DNA

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Kevin Costner’s divorce with Christine Baumgartner is getting more costly by the minute.

The two appeared in a courtroom in Santa Barbara, California, on Thursday for a child support hearing for their three teenage children. According to documents obtained by People and “Entertainment Tonight,” Baumgartner is asking for $161,592 per month. Her attorney, John Rydell, argued that the children’s financially comfortable lifestyle is “in their DNA at this point.”

Baumgartner currently receives $129,755 from Costner in monthly child support. Their children are 16, 14 and 13 years old.

The former model and handbag designer filed for divorce in May and allegedly defied her prenuptial agreement by refusing to move out of Costner’s $145 million Santa Barbara home. She married Costner in 2004 and is currently leasing a $40,000 house.

Thursday’s hearing, set to continue Friday, followed on from a forensic accountant’s assessment of Costner’s assets. The “Yellowstone” actor’s lawyers argued that Baumgartner, who initially demanded $248,000 per month, was exceeding “the reasonable needs of the children.”

According to court documents, Baumgartner’s lawyers initially argued that at least “$175,057 per month” was an acceptable child support figure under “the guideline” of California law in combination with Costner’s alleged “cash flow.”

In her legal filing, as obtained by People on Saturday, Baumgartner stated that “forensics has determined [Costner’s] average cash flow available for support for the two-year period of 2021 and 2022 was $19,248,467 per year ($1,604,039 per month).”

In documents seen by “Entertainment Tonight,” Costner’s legal team argued that his children’s needs “are fully met” by monthly child support of $63,209, and that “support greater than that amount is simply disguised spousal support.”

Baumgartner wept on the stand while discussing Costner’s 160-acre Dunbar Ranch in Colorado where they married, per “ET.”

“It’s so much more than this — it’s an experience. We’ve created quite a community,” Baumgartner said while looking over evidentiary photos, per People. She spoke about discussing the family’s volleyball court, garden and infinity pool, as well as two guest houses.

“We create whatever we can dream up in here,” she reportedly said.

An eyewitness told the outlet that Baumgartner “started tearing up and reached for a tissue” as she was asked about the property, which Costner acquired solely for $30 million in 2000. The judge adjourned the court for five minutes so Baumgartner could compose herself.

