What's Hot

Rihanna Shares Why Her Pregnancy With Baby No. 2 Is 'So Different'

Oklahoma Man Found Dead With 6 Others Controlled Family, Mother-In-Law Says

Teyana Taylor Snuck Chick-Fil-A Into The Met Gala, And The Internet Couldn’t Be More Proud

Olivia Wilde and Margaret Zhang Have Awkward Fashion Moment At 2023 Met Gala

Ed Sheeran Threatens To Quit Music If He Loses 'Insulting' Infringement Suit

No Charges For Ex-officer Who Hit Tyre Nichols With Stun Gun

Senate GOP Says Congress Can’t Do Anything About Clarence Thomas’ Ethics Mess

New York Times Obtains Tucker Carlson Text That Contributed To Removal From Fox News

Henry Ruggs, Ex-Las Vegas Raider, Takes Plea Deal And Prison In Fatal DUI Crash

Suspect In Texas Massacre Captured After Manhunt

Elon Musk Issues Not-So-Subtle Threat To NPR For Not Tweeting

GOP Lawmaker's Wild Claim About Those Who 'Hate Homosexuals' Causes Literal Jaw-Drop

EntertainmentKevin CostnerChristine Baumgartner

Kevin Costner And Wife Christine Baumgartner To Divorce

The actor and model began dating in 1998 before getting married at his Colorado ranch in 2004.
AP

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Costner and his wife of nearly 19 years, Christine Baumgartner, are divorcing, a representative for the actor said Tuesday.

“It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage,” Costner’s publicist Arnold Robinson said in a statement.

Costner and Baumgartner, a model and handbag designer, began dating in 1998 before getting married at his Colorado ranch in 2004.

Christine Baumgartner, left, and Kevin Costner, right, are divorcing, a representative for the actor said.
Christine Baumgartner, left, and Kevin Costner, right, are divorcing, a representative for the actor said.
via Associated Press

They have two sons, ages 14 and 15, and a 12-year-old daughter together.

It was the second marriage for Costner, 68, the Oscar and Emmy winning star of TV’s “Yellowstone” and films including “Dances With Wolves,” “The Bodyguard” and “Bull Durham.”

Costner also has four adult children from previous relationships.

Go To Homepage

Popular in the Community