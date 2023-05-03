Kevin Costner Reportedly Leaving 'Yellowstone' At End Of Current Season

Actor Kevin Costner may not be a part of the “Yellowstone” cast much longer.

Sources close to the show tell Entertainment Tonight that the actor will be leaving the show at the end of the current season.

The season was supposed to be filmed in two halves, but there is no update on when the cast and crew will return to Montana to film the remainder of Season 5, which the New York Post claimed last month could also be the show’s finale.

Costner’s exit isn’t exactly a surprise. Back in February, Deadline reported that the actor was only willing to spend a single week on the final six episodes.

The actor’s attorney Marty Singer denied that claim, telling ET that “the idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie. It’s ridiculous ― and anyone suggesting it shouldn’t be believed for one second.”

However, the rumor of Costner’s impending exit gained traction in March when he was a no-show at PaleyFest, according to Yahoo!

Now that Costner’s time in the “Yellowstone” universe may be ending, there are plans for a spinoff starring Matthew McConaughey, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

