Kevin Costner Drops A Bombshell About Princess Diana And 'The Bodyguard 2'

Kevin Coster, who nearly starred in “The Bodyguard” sequel with Princess Diana, revealed that the late princess was nervous about one particular thing: a kissing scene.

“The studio liked the idea of doing a ’Bodyguard 2’ [with Diana] in the same kind of capacity as Whitney [Houston],” the actor said on a recent episode of PeopleTV’s “Couch Surfing,” published Friday. “Nobody really knew that for about a year.”

Sadly, Costner says he got the script for the sequel the day before the princess died in a car crash. The two spoke before she died, and he said Diana was “incredibly sweet,” though she was concerned about kissing him in the movie.

PA/GETTY Costner first revealed that he nearly co-starred with Princess Diana in "The Bodyguard 2" in 2012, during an interview with Anderson Cooper.

“I just remember her being incredibly sweet on the phone when she asked the questions,” Costner says. “She goes, ‘Are we going to have like a kissing scene?’ But she said it in a very respectful [way] — she was a little nervous because I think her life was very governed.”

He told Diana that “there’s going to be a little bit of that, but we can make that okay too.”

The actor said that he chatted with Diana because of another “important” and “supportive” royal connection ― Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson, Duchess of York, who put the two in touch.

“I always respect Sarah because she’s the one that set up the conversation between me and Diana,” he said. “She was the one that set it up, and she never said, ‘Well, what about me? I’m a princess too.’ She was just so supportive of the idea.”

John Shelley Collection/Avalon via Getty Images Diana, Princess of Wales, visits the Mortimer Market Centre in London on Dec. 1, 1994.

Costner first revealed that Diana nearly starred in “The Bodyguard 2” in a bombshell interview with Anderson Cooper in 2012.

“Diana and I had been talking about doing ‘Bodyguard 2.’ I told her I would take care of her just the same way that I took care of Whitney,” he revealed. “She wanted me to write it for her. I said ‘I’ll tailor it for you if you’re interested.’ She goes: ‘I am interested.’”