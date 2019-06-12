Golden State Warriors star forward Kevin Durant confirmed Wednesday that he had ruptured his Achilles tendon during Game 5 of the NBA Finals and has already undergone surgery to repair it.

In an emotional Instagram post, Durant said the procedure was a success and that despite “hurting deeply,” he’s glad to have played in the game.

“I’m proud that I gave it all I physically could, and I’m proud my brothers got the W,” he said of the San Francisco Bay Area team’s win Monday night. Without the win, the Toronto Raptors would have claimed the title.

The injury was especially devastating given that it was his first game back after recovering from a calf injury that kept him out of most of the playoffs. In the second quarter of the game Monday, Durant lost the ball and hobbled to the sidelines clutching his lower right leg.

Durant’s ordeal is bad news for the San Francisco Bay Area team, which still must win the next two games in order to clinch a finals victory for the third year in a row. Durant’s injury ― which could leave him sitting on the bench for much of next season ― throws a wrench into the upcoming NBA draft, as he was expected to be a marquee free agent and possibly leave the Warriors.

The Warriors face off against the Raptors in Oakland on Thursday, with the Raptors holding a 3-2 lead.