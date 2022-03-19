Kevin Durant Fined $25,000 For Cursing Out A Fan During Game

The NBA fined Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant $25,000 for cursing out a fan during a game earlier this week.

Durant was captured using profane language in a video posted to Twitter on Wednesday, after the Nets lost to the Dallas Mavericks in Brooklyn, 113-111.

In the video taken during the game, a fan can be heard telling Durant that he has to “take this game over.”

The NBA star didn’t like that.

“You gotta shut the fuck up and sit down,” Durant responded.

The Nets forward appeared to have anticipated a fine was coming his way. On Wednesday night, he responded to the clip on Twitter with a picture of someone handing money off to someone else while turned away.

“Damn smh,” he wrote in the caption.

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic pictured with Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant in the first half of an NBA game on March 16, 2022, in Brooklyn, New York. via Associated Press

The NBA issued a statement on Friday announcing its decision to fine Durant, writing that he directed “obscene language toward a fan.”

Durant had recently returned to the court on March 3 after being sidelined since mid-January with a knee injury.

His teammate Kyrie Irving had similarly been hit with a $25,000 fine in January after he responded to hecklers during a game by calling them “motherfuckers.”

