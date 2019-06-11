Golden Star Warriors star Kevin Durant returned from an injury on Monday night, but it didn’t last long during Game 5 of the NBA Finals at the Toronto Raptors’ arena.
Durant, recovering from a calf injury, scored 11 points before reinjuring the calf early in the second quarter. As he limped off the court, Toronto fans rose up to jeer... a scene that angered athletes on both sides.
Warriors players shook their heads and pointed at the crowd, and then something unexpected happened in the heat of a finals game: The Raptors surrounded Durant and helped to escort him off the court, gesturing to their own fans to cut it out:
Toronto’s Kyle Lowry held up his hands and appeared to shout something to the fans:
Serge Ibaka also appealed to the fans:
Even Toronto superfan ― and noted heckler ― Drake appeared anguished by the injury and tried to console Durant:
Eventually, fans got the message as “K.D.” chants erupted in the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto in support of Durant, who left the arena on crutches and is schedule to get an MRI on Tuesday, according to the team.
Golden State eventually won, 106-105, but Toronto holds a 3-2 series edge.
Fans on social media praised the Raptors for defending their fallen rival... and called out those who cheered the injury: