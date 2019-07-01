The NBA’s offseason just took a startling turn.
Superstar free agent Kevin Durant announced Sunday he was joining the Brooklyn Nets ― and Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan are coming with him.
The Nets’ acquisitions may have suddenly shifted the league’s balance of power, even though Durant will likely miss all of next season with a ruptured Achilles tendon he suffered in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Durant, a 10-time all-star who won two titles with the Golden State Warriors, is reportedly signing a four-year contract worth $164 million.
Fans on Twitter had lots to say. Some of it was aimed at the Nets’ crosstown rivals, the woebegone New York Knicks, for missing out on Durant.
REAL LIFE. REAL NEWS. REAL VOICES.
Help us tell more of the stories that matter from voices that too often remain unheard.