Kevin Federline Weighs In On Ex-Wife Britney Spears' Conservatorship Testimony

Britney Spears’ ex Kevin Federline is the latest person in the singer’s circle to offer support as she challenges the conservatorship currently in charge of her finances.

Federline’s attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, shared his client’s thoughts with People on Tuesday. Kaplan said Federline wishes Spears nothing but the best — especially as it relates to their two sons, Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden James, 14.

“The best thing would be for their mom to be healthy and happy. And if either of those things aren’t true, it doesn’t provide for the best setting for custody to be exercised,” Kaplan said.

Still, he said that “Britney has not been served well by the conservatorship and it’s not consistent with what she wants. I think that she should be able to challenge that. And if it’s what’s best for her, Kevin supports it.”

Kaplan added: “If she’s strong and healthy and wants to be in control of her own life, and can do that in a reasonable, responsible fashion, then more power to her.”

But Kaplan also said the court will have to ensure that Spears’ mental health is good. When Spears recently spoke to the court about her conservatorship, she said she was prescribed lithium against her will.

“If it was necessary, we have to be concerned about whether she’s okay,” Kaplan said. “And if it’s no longer necessary, that’s great too. Just want to make sure that all of the considerations, how she’s doing are taken into account if she seeks to change the custody order in the post-conservatorship era, if that ever comes.”

Although Spears’ dad, Jamie Spears, is one of the people in charge of the conservatorship, Kaplan avoided criticizing him and said its possible he may be able to reunite with his grandsons, whom he hasn’t been allowed to see for the past two years.

Federline filed a restraining order against his former father-in-law in 2019 after he allegedly got physical with then-13-year-old Sean Preston.

Kaplan said there have been no “violations” of the order on Jamie Spears’ part since then and said Federline will likely allow the order to expire.

“If the restraining order is complied with, as it has been so far, I think that Jamie’s relationship with the boys can be restored,” he said.

Kaplan’s comments on Federline’s thoughts come on the heels of messages of support for Britney Spears by Christina Aguilera, Justin Timberlake and her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears.