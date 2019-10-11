Kevin Hart Speaks Out On Car Crash: 'Nothing But Love' For Driver

Kevin Hart is breaking his silence on a car wreck last month that left him seriously injured, offering only well wishes to the man who was behind the wheel.

In a statement provided to HuffPost on Friday through Hart’s lawyer Andrew Brettler, the comedian sent support to friends Jared Black and Rebecca Broxterman, who were in the 1970 Plymouth Barracuda when it veered off a California road near Malibu and tumbled down an embankment on Sept. 1.

“I have nothing but love for Jared and wish him and Rebecca a speedy recovery,” Hart said.

Brettler also gave an update on Hart’s health as he remains on the mend after being treated for “major back injuries,” in the words of the California Highway Patrol report.

“Kevin is doing OK,” Brettler said. “He’s committed to the physical therapy and getting stronger every day.”

The attorney noted also that while Hart “is doing a little work here and there” on his upcoming film “Jumanji: The Next Level,” “he doesn’t anticipate being fully back to work until the new year.”

According to multiple media outlets, an additional CHP report released Thursday stated that Black recklessly accelerated the vintage muscle car when it lurched off the road just before 1 a.m. Like Hart, he sustained major back injuries, while Broxterman, who was less seriously hurt, complained of pain.

TMZ reported that less than 24 hours after the accident, Hart underwent back surgery.

Authorities did not find alcohol to be a factor in the crash.