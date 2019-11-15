Kevin Hart's Friend Reveals More On Car Crash Aftermath: 'Scariest Day Of My Life'

A passenger in the September car wreck that left comedian Kevin Hart hospitalized with major back injuries is speaking out.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, celebrity trainer Rebecca Broxterman shared photos with fiancé Jared Black, who was driving the 1970 Plymouth Barracuda when it veered off the road and rolled down an embankment near Malibu, California. Hart and Broxterman were both passengers in the vehicle, which was owned by Hart.

Broxterman called it “the scariest day of my life.”

“God was definitely watching over us that night and protecting us,” she said.

In a separate part of her remarks written about two weeks after the accident, Broxterman said the most frightening part of the ordeal was her separation from Black after the two were airlifted to the hospital.

Black, who authorities determined recklessly accelerated the vehicle, suffered major back injuries and had to undergo surgery. Alcohol was not found to be a factor in the accident.

Hart was able to walk away from the crash and also received back surgery, according to TMZ.

“This could’ve had a completely different outcome and we feel so blessed that it was not any worse,” wrote Broxterman, who was sustained only minor injuries.

Broxterman noted that she and Black are now “feeling so much better” and have been doing physical therapy together.

“This is our journey,” she added. “It will have ups and it will have downs but we will always have each other.”

Hart’s lawyer, Andrew Brettler, told HuffPost last month that the actor has been “doing a little work here and there” on his upcoming movie “Jumanji: The Next Level,” but “doesn’t anticipate being fully back to work until the new year.”

Returning to Instagram two weeks ago, Hart urged his followers not to “take today for granted, because tomorrow is not promised.”

“I’m thankful for simply still being here.”