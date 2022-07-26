Rock and Hart, who co-headlined a five-night tour this month, were joined onstage at Madison Square Garden by Dave Chappelle. Johnny Nunez/BET via Getty Images

Kevin Hart clearly believes it’s better to give than to receive, but that leaves Chris Rock with his hands — and feet — full.

Hart surprised Rock onstage during a weekend performance at New York’s Madison Square Garden with a live goat — a gift symbolizing his “Greatest Of All Time” respect for the comedy legend.

Hart told the story of his barnyard tribute on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” according to ET Online.

He and Rock initially planned a conventional five-night comedy tour, “Rock Hart: Only Headliners Allowed,” he explained, but then he suggested Dave Chappelle might join them.

“The idea came because I was like, ‘Chris, we should do some shows together. How about we just do New York and Jersey together?’” Hart told Fallon. “Chris was like, ‘Cool.’ I was like, ‘Dude, if we do it, Chappelle’s gonna come.’ Rock was like, ‘Yeah, he’ll come.’”

“I was like, ‘It’ll be the biggest night in history if he comes,’” Hart added.

Sure enough, Hart — followed by Chappelle — led the goat onstage Saturday during curtain call and presented his gift to Rock. It may have been the biggest onstage surprise for Rock since Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars.

Hart told Fallon that Rock “almost broke down and cried” as the trio of comedians posed for pictures with the animal in front of a sold-out audience. That heartening moment was spoiled, however, when the goat decided to gift Rock with another surprise.

“The goat took a shit on stage,” said Hart. “It was not planned, either. That’s the one thing I didn’t think about. I said, ‘The goat’s gonna come out and do a tight two minutes,’ but instead he shit on Chris’ shoes. He destroyed Chris’ shoes. He had on some white moon boots, and that goat got him.”

Hart put all jokes aside, however, with his Instagram post containing photos of the stand-up stars onstage. The show, he wrote in the caption, was “the best moment” of his career.

Rock, he told Fallon, was his “mentor, friend, inspiration.”