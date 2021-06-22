Kevin Hart Details Difficult Talks He Had With His Daughter After Cheating Scandal

Kevin Hart recently opened up about what it was like facing his teenage daughter, Heaven, after his cheating scandal in 2017.

The comedian discussed his past conversations with his 16-year-old during a sit-down interview on Sunday with Will Smith, who took over as host for “Red Table Talk” for a Father’s Day special. The Facebook Watch series is typically hosted by Will’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, the couple’s daughter, Willow Smith, and Pinkett Smith’s mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris.

Hart told Smith that he had to work to get his “daughter back” after it was revealed he was unfaithful to his wife, Eniko Hart, when she was pregnant with their first child together, Kenzo, who is now 3.

Hart and Eniko Hart also share 8-month-old Kaori. The comedian shares Heaven and Hendrix, 14, with his ex-wife, Torrei Hart.

“When me and my wife went through what we went through, and the whole cheating display, my talk with Heaven... God damn, God damn... that was one like no other,” Hart said. “Getting my daughter back, getting my daughter to understand that I was sorry, that I made a mistake, that was real.”

“My daughter was tough on me,” he later added. “Until this day, until this day my daughter is tough on me.”

Hart later added that his daughter had a difficult time dealing with the controversy surrounding his Oscars hosting gig in December 2018. The comedian’s old homophobic tweets and jokes had resurfaced online shortly after it was announced he was tapped to host the 2019 Academy Awards.

After refusing to apologize on the day his past remarks emerged, saying he had addressed those comments in years past, Hart apologized to the LGBTQ community the following day and stepped down from the hosting gig. He later reflected that he handled the situation poorly, telling Men’s Health last year, “I did fuck up.”

Hart told Smith his daughter was “so upset” about the debacle.

“My daughter was so upset because she couldn’t process how people could think this about her father,” he said. “It was so tough because this is when I started to realize how my fame has an impact on my household.”

Eniko Hart had previously publicly addressed the comedian’s past infidelity in a 2019 Netflix documentary series, “Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up.”

“It was a lot for me, but we’ve been through it, we’ve gone through, we’re past it, and he’s a better man now because of it,” she said.

Hart stars in the new film “Fatherhood,” released to Netflix on Friday.