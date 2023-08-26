Kevin Hart Shares Sweet Photo Of Dropping His Daughter Off At College: 'I Cried'

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Kevin Hart recently dropped his daughter off at college, and the tears have been rolling in.

On Friday, the comedian shared a photo on Instagram that showed him with his family gathered in what appeared to be Heaven Hart’s dorm room.

“I’m not crying ... [you’re] crying,” he wrote in the caption of his post.

“I can’t even say little girl anymore because you have blossomed into the most amazing young woman ever!!!!! God knows I am beyond proud of you and that I love you with my all.”

He continued: “Fly Heav Fly….The world is yours!!!!! My baby girl is off to college…. I cried in the car!!!!”

Hart posed in the picture with his 18-year-old daughter and his 15-year-old son, Hendrix, both of whom he shares with ex-wife Torrei Hart.

The photo also included the comedian’s current spouse, Eniko Hart, and their 5-year-old son, Kenzo. The couple share a daughter as well: 2-year-old Kaori.

Torrei Hart marked the college milestone on her own Instagram page.

“So proud of you baby girl,” she wrote.

The “Fatherhood” actor has been celebrating his eldest daughter’s accomplishments in recent months.

In May, he honored her graduating from high school with another sweet post on Instagram.

“Heav you made me so proud yesterday,” he wrote.

Torrei, Hendrix, Eniko, Heaven and Kevin Hart are photographed as the comedian is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Oct. 10, 2016, in Los Angeles. Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images

Hart’s celebratory moment of dropping the teen off at school came shortly after a humbling one.

