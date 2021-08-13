Kevin Hart Reacts To Learning Don Cheadle's Age In Hilarious Exchange: 'Damn!'

Kevin Hart’s knee-jerk reaction to learning Don Cheadle’s age quickly became a viral moment on social media this week.

The comedian interviewed Cheadle on his new Peacock Original talk show series, “Hart to Heart,” which premiered on the streaming service last week. During the episode, Hart and Cheadle engaged in a wide range of topics and at one point got into a discussion about generational wealth.

Cheadle noted that he hopes to set his children up financially, adding that his dream is that their inheritances can last for more than “just one generation.”

But it was his comment about his age that seemed to stop Hart in his tracks.

“And me, you know, I’m 56 years old—”

“Damn!” Hart interrupted.

Cheadle froze, prompting the 42-year-old to apologize: “I’m sorry. ... I’m sorry.”

“It was a thought, and I blurted it out, I did not mean it that way,” Hart added.

After the two friends engaged in a back-and-forth over the way Hart said “Damn!” they eventually cracked and shared a laugh together about the comedian’s candid response. (See a clip of the exchange here.)

Donato Sardella via Getty Images Kevin Hart (center) and Don Cheadle (right) pictured at the opening of the Audemars Piguet Boutique on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, California, on Dec. 9, 2015.

Hart posted a clip of that segment on Instagram on Friday after it went viral on Twitter, and wrote that his episode with Cheadle is “EPIC.”

Cheadle also discussed the clip on social media, assuring his fans on Twitter on Friday that Hart’s reaction was in good fun.

“EVERYBODY, please watch the entire episode. on top of understanding that this is just how we play it’s a really good one, I think,” he tweeted, in part.