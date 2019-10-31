Kevin Hart rocked one of The Rock’s iconic looks for Halloween ― complete with fanny pack, turtleneck and silver chains.

Hart channeled that ’90s snap of his fellow actor and friend Dwayne Johnson for a skit promoting their upcoming movie “Jumanji: The Next Level” that he shared online Wednesday.

Johnson dishes out candy to trick or treaters dressed as characters from the fantasy adventure film franchise in the clip. But when Hart shows up dressed as Johnson from 20-plus years ago, the wrestler-turned-actor is less than impressed.

The duo, who often lightheartedly duke it out on social media, then amusingly fall back into their bantering ways.

Check out the video here:

Hart only returned to Instagram this week following a September car crash that left him with serious injuries. Johnson welcomed his best friend’s return to the limelight.

“He comes back from injury to stick me with this dirty, rotten, HEARTLESS LOW BLOW,” Johnson wrote in the caption of his post of the video.

On Hart’s feed, he added: “You’re an asshole. But I still love you. And I’m still laughing.”