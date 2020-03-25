Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish are expecting their second child together, the comedian’s wife announced on Instagram Tuesday.

“In the midst of all of this we’re counting our blessings and couldn’t be more grateful!”” Parrish wrote with a revealing photo.

The couple have a 2-year-old son, Kenzo. Hart has a 15-year-old daughter and 12-year-old son with ex-wife Torrei Hart.

Hart, 40, commented on the pregnancy post with several emojis, including fire, clapping hands and prayer hands. He also posted the Instagram photo of Parrish, 35, on his Instagram, tagging it “blessed.”

The “Jumanji: The Next Level” star, who was seriously injured in a September car crash, said last year that he wanted one more child.

“We’re going to do one more and then we’re going to throw in the towel after that,” Hart told USA Today.