Kevin Hart Hospitalized With 'Major Back Injuries' After Car Crash

Comedian Kevin Hart was seriously injured in a car accident early Sunday morning, the California Highway Patrol has confirmed.

According to a news release from the department, the actor was one of two passengers in the 1970 Plymouth Barracuda being driven by his friend Jared Black in the West Valley just before 1 a.m.

The document explains that after he made a turn, Black “immediately lost control of the vehicle,” which “left the road and rolled over down” an embankment.

Black and Rebecca Broxterman were trapped inside the car. Hart, who “sustained major back injuries,” was able to escape the vehicle to find help. He is now being treated at Northridge Hospital.

Alcohol was not found to be a factor in the crash.

Hart’s representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.