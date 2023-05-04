Kevin Hart Shares Update On Jamie Foxx And His Recovery

Kevin Hart says Jamie Foxx appreciates the “outpour” of love and support from his fans.

The stand-up comedian appeared on Tuesday’s episode of the “Impaulsive” podcast and shared that Foxx, who was hospitalized after suffering what his daughter Corinne described as a “medical complication” in April, has been improving since.

“I think the dope thing is that he’s getting better in his situation, and everybody’s prayers, everybody’s love, energy, all that stuff is seen and felt,” Hart told podcast hosts Mike Majlak and Logan Paul. “So in this case, man, you just want the guy to get out of the situations and then get back home.”

“I don’t know the details, or the exact details, as to what’s going on, but to my knowledge, there’s a lot of progression and a world of better,” he continued, adding that Foxx is “needed” and “necessary.”

Hart sent out “love, synergy, energy” and wishes for a speedy recovery to Foxx, who this week posted his first message to fans and supporters since his initial health scare: “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed.” Foxx was hospitalized three weeks ago, on April 12.

“We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” Corinne Foxx wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post the following day. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.”

On Wednesday, it was announced that Nick Cannon will take over Foxx’s hosting duties for “Beat Shazam,” an interactive game show (that aptly airs on Fox), while he recovers. Cannon said Thursday on his “Daily Cannon” radio show that “there would be no Nick Cannon if it wasn’t for Jamie Foxx.”

“I love this brother and in a real family-type way, man,” Cannon said. “He looked out for me when I didn’t have a place to sleep as a teenager. This brother let me sleep on his couch. Shout out to DeOndra, his sister ... I am expecting that my brother is gonna just recover fully.” (DeOndra Dixon died in 2020, at the age of 36.)