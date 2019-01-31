Kevin Hart Sparks Backlash After Speaking Out On Jussie Smollett Attack

Kevin Hart is on the defense again after a chilly response on social media to his expression of support for “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett, who was hospitalized this week after a reported racist and homophobic attack in Chicago.

Smollett told police he was was approached early Tuesday by two masked men who shouted “racial and homophobic slurs” before punching him in the face, pouring an unknown chemical on him and wrapping a rope around his neck. The actor, who is gay, reportedly told investigators his attackers cited President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan during the assault.

The reported crime prompted an outpouring of support from Smollett’s “Empire” co-stars, as well as other celebrities like John Legend, Margaret Cho and Billy Eichner. Hart sympathized late Tuesday on Twitter and Instagram, urging Smollett to “stand strong brother.”

Almost immediately, the comedian’s remarks sparked a backlash on social media. Many called attention to Hart’s controversial use of anti-gay jokes in both his comedy sketches and on Twitter.

your funniest joke congrats https://t.co/N3JqxaSJMl — Ira (@ira) January 30, 2019

Do you see why the “jokes” weren’t funny now?? — Bethany West (@niale_west) January 30, 2019

Hopefully you now see that the "jokes" you peddled, that incited violence against #LGBT people were never - ever - funny. — Anthony Watson (@AnthonyWatson) January 30, 2019

Dear @KevinHart4real .

It's truly sweet you feel for @JussieSmollett and the incident he has endured. However this is the reason why your "jokes" were such a problem. And why apologies were asked for or will constantly ask for. Because it's still a very troubling world. https://t.co/JYFBOWdaWc — Jiggly Caliente (@JigglyCaliente) January 30, 2019

Many of Hart’s LGBTQ-referencing jokes and tweets dated back to 2010 and 2011, before he was an established name in Hollywood. They resurfaced in the media in December, after the comedian was announced as the host of the 91st Academy Awards, set to take place on Feb. 24.

Hart initially refused to apologize for his statements, claiming he’d previously done so in interviews (though evidence of that is scant). Days after his Oscars gig was announced, he stepped down as the host and apologized.

On Wednesday, Hart shot back at those who criticized his support of Smollett, pointing to himself as “an example” of the type of “change” LGBTQ advocates were encouraging.

I stand with a man in his time of hurt and need by giving him heart felt support and u take the time to harp on my 10yr past that I have apologized about and moved on from by being a better person. Do you want change? If so I am an example of what u want people to do...CHANGE! https://t.co/Ybbo8OYKTt — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) January 30, 2019

Operation spread love is in full effect damn it. I don't condone or believe in hate, infact I despise it. Hate makes me sick to my stomach...Its pointless. Cowards & weak individuals embrace it. I choose love...I love all of you. I challenge the rest of the world 2 do the same. — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) January 30, 2019

Chicago police haven’t publicly identified any suspects in Smollett’s attack, but released images of “potential persons of interest” late Wednesday.

Smollett, meanwhile, has left Chicago’s Northwestern Memorial Hospital after being treated for cuts to his face and neck. He’s set to return to the concert stage Saturday for a previously scheduled performance in Los Angeles.

The actor’s representative, Pamela Sharp, has said he is “recovering well.”