Kevin Hart Laughs Off Insults From Katt Williams Interview: ‘Fact Check It’

Kevin Hart appears to be taking the string of insults he recently received from fellow comedian Katt Williams in stride.
During an episode that premiered on Friday of his new NBA-focused ESPN series, “NBA Unplugged with Kevin Hart,” the “Night School” actor made several quips about Williams’ recent explosive appearance on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast.
Hart, who provided commentary on Friday’s New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers game with his co-hosts, made fun of the several claims Williams made on “Club Shay Shay” by mockingly declaring a number of outrageous (and untrue) “fun” facts about the “Friday After Next” actor.
“Another fun fact about the New York Knicks... Katt Willams bought the Knicks,” he said at one point during the show. “It’s rumored that he took the Knicks back, returned them with a receipt.”
He said at another point, “Known fact, Katt Williams has a NBA basketball court in his living room... he’s the first to embrace a true hardwood floor.”
In another segment of Friday’s episode, Hart called Williams’ interview “horseshit.” He then made fun of one part of the “Club Shay Shay” episode, in which host Shannon Sharpe appeared to say that Williams had told him he got accepted into a college at 7 years old.
“You lost me at you got a college offer at age 7,” Hart said during his show with a laugh.
“Certain things I just can’t get past,” he later added. “I got two words for the world: Fact check it.”
Hart later referred to Williams’ viral interview as a “circus” after sports analyst and retired NBA player Kendrick Perkins teased him about not firing back at Williams after his podcast appearance premiered.
“Do you entertain a circus, or do you watch it, Perk?” Hart asked while laughing uncontrollably. “What do you do? You watch it. You go, ‘Man, look at that lion riding a bike.’”
Williams caused quite a stir on the internet this week after he fired off several insults and accusations directed toward a slew of celebrities and other comedians, including Hart, Cedric the Entertainer, Steve Harvey and Rickey Smiley.
Among his many slights, he accused Hart of being an “industry plant” who took shortcuts to reach such success in his comedic career.
“In 15 years in Hollywood, no one in Hollywood has a memory of going to a sold-out Kevin Hart show. There being a line for him, ever getting a standing ovation at any comedy club,” Williams said on the podcast. “He already had his deals when he got here.”
Williams and Hart have had public disputes before.
During an appearance on “The Breakfast Club” in 2018, Hart criticized Williams for attacking the comedic abilities of his longtime friend and collaborator, comedian Tiffany Haddish.
He also accused Williams of having a history of not showing up to work due to being under the influence of drugs. Williams strongly denied those claims on “Club Shay Shay,” at one point saying he had never done a “hard drug” in his life.
Hart had first responded to Williams’ “Club Shay Shay” appearance on Thursday, writing on X (formerly Twitter) that his remarks were “honestly sad.”