Trump's Economic Adviser Calls Americans Facing Unemployment 'Human Capital Stock'

President Donald Trump’s senior economic adviser, Kevin Hassett, presented a cold view of the U.S. economic system Sunday, referring to American workers as “human capital stock.”

In a Sunday interview on CNN, Hassett predicted that business would pick up again soon.

“Our human capital stock is ready to get back to work,” he said, while admitting at the same time that the nation will continue to struggle with unemployment as high as 23% this month.

The smiling Hassett seemed blithely calm about an unemployment rate “north of 20%” in May, which may be higher in June and will likely be in the double digits by November, he said.

Critics on Twitter didn’t take to Hassett’s terminology — or the fact that workers will be bringing up the caboose again while potentially risking their lives if there’s a second COVID-19 spike, which Hassett didn’t even acknowledge.

He referred to American workers as "human capital stock!"



Are you f*cking kidding me?



It's bad enough that the Trump administration is calling for us to sacrifice our lives for the Dow Jones.



Now we are spoken of as sub-human to boot?! — yaya "Stay Home & Vote for Joe" nana (@3_in_austin) May 24, 2020

The most shocking thing is how cavalier he is about 20% unemployment. It’s like just an academic thing to him. He has no clue those are people. — Dagger Brown (@DCDaggerBrown) May 24, 2020

Human capitol stock... that’s how he refers to people. — Irishrygirl (@irishrygirl) May 24, 2020

Basically, he is using a euphemism for slaves. — Bella Swann Erotica 💋 One-Handed Reading 😘 (@BellaSwannBooks) May 24, 2020

Not to mention the possibility of a second wave of coronavirus. How is trump going to sell both possibilities to his voters? No jobs and people are sick and dying but it’s all a hoax? — Liat 🌊🇬🇱🇺🇸 #democratsavage✊ (@arunningriot) May 24, 2020

Hey, ✌human capital✌, stop whining and get back to work! pic.twitter.com/o3b1cyDQKJ — She'sComeUndone (@THCobbPHC) May 24, 2020

