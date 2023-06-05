Critics said ESPN analyst Jeff Van Gundy needs to get a hold of himself after he criticized Miami Heat teammates for hugging on Sunday. (Watch the video below.)
Kevin Love embraced Gabe Vincent to apologize for not passing to him for a wide-open shot during Game 2 of the NBA Finals.
But ex-Knicks coach Van Gundy wasn’t feeling the love.
“That’s a little bit dramatic just for missing a guy, though, no?” he said in the ESPN on ABC telecast. “Point at the guy and say I missed ya. We gotta hug it out now? C’mon, man.”
Van Gundy slammed the “unending hugs” in the league in 2018, so clearly he hasn’t let go of the issue.
It should be noted that the visiting Heat beat the Denver Nuggets to take the series back to Miami tied up at one game apiece.
But in Van Gundy’s book, hugs apparently aren’t for winners.