Critics said ESPN analyst Jeff Van Gundy needs to get a hold of himself after he criticized Miami Heat teammates for hugging on Sunday. (Watch the video below.)

Kevin Love embraced Gabe Vincent to apologize for not passing to him for a wide-open shot during Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Advertisement

Kevin Love missed Gabe on a pass where he was wide open and Gave him a hug lol



These guys really are close and it makes this run even more sweet pic.twitter.com/Y3f1dtaLre — HEAT NATION (@Zachppp) June 5, 2023

But ex-Knicks coach Van Gundy wasn’t feeling the love.

“That’s a little bit dramatic just for missing a guy, though, no?” he said in the ESPN on ABC telecast. “Point at the guy and say I missed ya. We gotta hug it out now? C’mon, man.”

Van Gundy slammed the “unending hugs” in the league in 2018, so clearly he hasn’t let go of the issue.

It should be noted that the visiting Heat beat the Denver Nuggets to take the series back to Miami tied up at one game apiece.

Advertisement

But in Van Gundy’s book, hugs apparently aren’t for winners.

jeff van gundy seeing two teammates hug each other pic.twitter.com/iP1nW8v8ON — Dan Favale (@danfavale) June 5, 2023

Kinda classless of Van Gundy for making fun of K Love for giving Gabe Vincent a hug to motivate him ngl — Chris Santiago (@ChrisSant1104) June 5, 2023

"Jeff Van Gundy v. Hugs" is a weird feud. — Divinevert (@Divine_Vert) June 5, 2023

I'm sorry Jeff Van Gundy is such a loser that he can't appreciate this adorable hug but just FYI *I* appreciated it https://t.co/VrjOUmZsVS — Heat-Nuggets Fan Club President (@jerglans) June 5, 2023

Find someone who loves you as much as Jeff Van Gundy hates hugshttps://t.co/VrjOUmZsVS — Heat-Nuggets Fan Club President (@jerglans) June 5, 2023

Advertisement