Social Media Mocks Kevin McCarthy’s Retirement From Congress

The social media reaction to Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s decision to retire from Congress later this month is probably best described as a giant door slamming.
The former House Speaker announced his departure in an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal but insisted, “No matter the odds, or personal cost, we did the right thing.”
Considering the reactions to the Republican lawmaker’s retirement on X, formerly known as Twitter, it doesn’t appear he will be missed.
This is quite the strategy from Kevin McCarthy! He’s being chased out of town, but he’s running to the front, twirling a baton, and pretending that it’s a parade. The reality is that he’s leaving Congress a humiliated and defeated man. And the GOP majority shrinks even more. pic.twitter.com/ZWyzTaEEGn— Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) December 6, 2023
🚨NEW:— Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) December 6, 2023
Former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy says he's leaving Congress:
"I have decided to depart the House at the end of this year to serve America in new ways."
Everything Trump touches dies. pic.twitter.com/Fyg7r8R6SQ
Kevin McCarthy is leaving Congress at the end of the year!!!— Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) December 6, 2023
Shrinking the teeny tiny Republican majority even more!!
Bub bye you craven, feckless cuck.
Bub bye. 😂😂😂
I have mixed emotions about #KevinMcCarthy leaving Congress. I don't know whether to dance or flip handsprings. https://t.co/GmeJsjmPT8— Rich Shumate (@The_Shumater) December 6, 2023
Kevin McCarthy is leaving Congress to spend more time practicing those moves for Dancing with Stars.— Paul Lander (@paul_lander) December 6, 2023
Kevin McCarthy is retiring from Congress.— Jay Black (@jayblackisfunny) December 6, 2023
He said he and his party have accomplished all the nothing he set out to achieve and there wasn’t any more nothing for him to do.
Kevin McCarthy is leaving the House at the end of the year. pic.twitter.com/rUj8FEbrhR— Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) December 6, 2023
Kevin McCarthy leaving Congress in order to spend more time with his increasing sense of irrelevance— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) December 6, 2023
Time for George Santos to move to Bakersfield and do the funniest thing— Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) December 6, 2023
But one person did lament McCarthy’s retirement, but only because he wasn’t very good at negotiating with President Joe Biden.
I’m sad to report a Biden loss. Kevin McCarthy will be leaving Congress next month. This is a loss because President Biden always won when Kevin McCarthy was negotiating across the table.— Biden’s Wins (@BidensWins) December 6, 2023
Support HuffPost
The Stakes Have Never Been Higher
At HuffPost, we believe that everyone needs high-quality journalism, but we understand that not everyone can afford to pay for expensive news subscriptions. That is why we are committed to providing deeply reported, carefully fact-checked news that is freely accessible to everyone.
Our News, Politics and Culture teams invest time and care working on hard-hitting investigations and researched analyses, along with quick but robust daily takes. Our Life, Health and Shopping desks provide you with well-researched, expert-vetted information you need to live your best life, while HuffPost Personal, Voices and Opinion center real stories from real people.
Help keep news free for everyone by giving us as little as $1. Your contribution will go a long way.
At HuffPost, we believe that everyone needs high-quality journalism, but we understand that not everyone can afford to pay for expensive news subscriptions. That is why we are committed to providing deeply reported, carefully fact-checked news that is freely accessible to everyone.
Help keep news free for everyone by giving us as little as $1. Your contribution will go a long way.
As the 2024 presidential race heats up, the very foundations of our democracy are at stake. A vibrant democracy is impossible without well-informed citizens. This is why HuffPost's journalism is free for everyone, not just those who can afford expensive paywalls.
We cannot do this without your help. Support our newsroom by contributing as little as $1 a month.
As the 2024 presidential race heats up, the very foundations of our democracy are at stake. At HuffPost, we believe that a vibrant democracy is impossible without well-informed citizens. This is why we keep our journalism free for everyone, even as most other newsrooms have retreated behind expensive paywalls.
Our newsroom continues to bring you hard-hitting investigations, well-researched analysis and timely takes on one of the most consequential elections in recent history. Reporting on the current political climate is a responsibility we do not take lightly — and we need your help.
Support our newsroom by contributing as little as $1 a month.
Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.