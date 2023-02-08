What's Hot

PoliticsJoe Biden Kevin McCarthyState of the Union

People Think Kevin McCarthy Just Had His 'Uncomfortable' Ben Affleck Moment

The Republican House speaker's demeanor during President Joe Biden's State of the Union address went viral on Twitter.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Twitter users mocked House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for giving them “Ben Affleck at the Grammys” vibes during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.

Affleck became a meme during Sunday night’s music awards ceremony after he was caught on camera looking a bit, well, disinterested alongside wife Jennifer Lopez.

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

On Tuesday night, it was McCarthy’s turn to cut a bored figure as he sat with Vice President Kamala Harris behind Biden.

Pool via Getty Images

Tweeters lightheartedly suggested McCarthy had usurped Affleck as the king of “uncomfortable.”

