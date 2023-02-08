People Think Kevin McCarthy Just Had His 'Uncomfortable' Ben Affleck Moment

Twitter users mocked House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for giving them “Ben Affleck at the Grammys” vibes during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.
Affleck became a meme during Sunday night’s music awards ceremony after he was caught on camera looking a bit, well, disinterested alongside wife Jennifer Lopez.
On Tuesday night, it was McCarthy’s turn to cut a bored figure as he sat with Vice President Kamala Harris behind Biden.
Tweeters lightheartedly suggested McCarthy had usurped Affleck as the king of “uncomfortable.”
