House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) sparked a wave of anger on Twitter Friday after he claimed “everybody across this country” is to blame for the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump.
In an interview to be aired Sunday, McCarthy attempted to clarify to Greta Van Susteren his apparent flip-flop on whether Trump was actually responsible for the violent mob. McCarthy earlier this week suggested Trump “bears responsibility” for the attack.
“I also think everybody across this country has some responsibility,” he appeared to backtrack to Van Susteren, citing divisive rhetoric on social media from people on both sides of the aisle.
Twitter users berated McCarthy for his comments.
Critics swiftly reminded the California Republican of Trump’s encouragement of his supporters, for which the House impeached the former president for a second time.
They also recalled the role played by other prominent GOPers in whipping Trump’s base up into a frenzy with baseless conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.
Actor Harry Shearer, who voices characters including Monty Burns and Ned Flanders on “The Simpsons,” slammed McCarthy with a dog poop analogy:
Chess legend and political activist Garry Kasparov hit McCarthy with a “Jaws” ding:
Conservative attorney George Conway, a fierce critic of Trump despite his wife’s previous lofty position within the Trump White House, asked if it was “the insurrectionist version of ‘she was asking for it?’”
Other critics, many responding to a tweet from HuffPost politics reporter Igor Bobic, suggested McCarthy could have self-owned with his claim and hammered the GOP for “taking the whataboutism to a national level.”