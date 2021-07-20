POLITICS

Kevin McCarthy Trashed On Twitter For 'O.J. Simpson' Approach To Jan. 6 Probe

Three of the five picks voted against certifying the 2020 election results.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was called out on Monday for the five Republican lawmakers he tapped to sit on the select committee that will investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol that was carried out by pro-Trump insurrectionists. 

All five of the picks ― Reps. Jim Banks (Ind.) Jim Jordan (Ohio), Rodney Davis (Ill.), Kelly Armstrong (N.D.) and Troy Nehls (Texas) ― are, like McCarthy, allies of former President Donald Trump. Three of the five ― Banks, Jordan and Nehls ― voted against certifying the 2020 Electoral College votes from Arizona and Pennsylvania.

None voted to impeach Trump for his role in inciting the violence. 

Jordan could even be called as a witness due to his links to Trump. During the attack itself, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) reportedly yelled at Jordan: “You fucking did this.”  

Cheney will also serve on the 13-member committee, having been previously selected by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), who will have final approval over McCarthy’s candidates. 

Speaking on CNN, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) described McCarthy’s choices as “insulting” and “shameful.” 

“Kevin McCarthy has decided his role as a minority leader in the House of Representatives is to essentially be chauffeur of the clown car,” she told Don Lemon:

McCarthy’s choices were also widely panned by critics online: 

