'Spineless Coward': Kevin McCarthy Ripped For Defending Trump's Riot Response

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was called out on social media for defending former President Donald Trump’s failure to rein in his supporters as they attacked the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

McCarthy initially said Trump “bears responsibility” for the riot and admitted the then-president was too slow to respond.

“He should have immediately denounced the mob when he saw what was unfolding,” McCarthy said a week after the insurrection.

But on Sunday, he changed his tune completely, telling Fox News that Trump promised to help stop the violent attack on the Capitol carried out by his supporters.

“And that’s what he did,” McCarthy said. “He put a video out later.”

Trump waited hours to release the video, eventually telling the rioters “we love you” as he asked them to go home.

On Sunday, McCarthy wouldn’t answer a question about a report claiming his conversation with Trump during the riot didn’t go nearly as well as he indicated.

Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.) said McCarthy told her that when he asked Trump to stop the attack, the then-president replied: “Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are.”

McCarthy’s flip-flop led to quite the reaction on Twitter:

Kevin McCarthy is such a spineless coward. pic.twitter.com/fywtNS38D9 — The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) April 25, 2021

Kevin McCarthy is a traitor and a coward. — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) April 25, 2021

worst House leader of either party. ever. https://t.co/8DmbBFRsJe — Jennifer 'pro-voting' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) April 26, 2021

What's amazing about lickspittle Kevin McCarthy whitewashing Jan 6 by pretending Trump didn't know what was happening is that Trump basically told McCarthy that if the mob got to him, it was his own fault, if CNN's reporting is right:https://t.co/RblFL5LVCO pic.twitter.com/ZxgT89qGsB — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) April 25, 2021

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office slams McCarthy remarks on Fox News, accusing him of rewriting history: “McCarthy previously claimed Trump was to blame for the violent attack he incited at the Capitol.” — Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) April 25, 2021

What a fucking coward https://t.co/NaMaHEzrVE — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) April 25, 2021

In this clip, McCarthy is perfectly happy to provide confirmations or denials about his conversations with Trump when its flattering for him. But when asked about this quote from Trump, he says "My conversations with the President are my conversations with the President." https://t.co/ugQQQch6Bm — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) April 25, 2021

The fact that Kevin McCarthy refuses to answer what Trump told him during the insurrection on January 6th should put him in the hot seat and be subpoenaed by Congress. What does the @GOPLeader really know, and why is he covering up for Trump? — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) April 25, 2021

Even Fox Propaganda’s Chris Wallace was able to make Kevin McCarthy squirm like the vile cowardly criminal sycophant that he is. McQarthy is as responsible for inciting insurrection as Ted Cruz and Marjorie Greene. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) April 25, 2021