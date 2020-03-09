Whoops!: Kevin McCarthy Accidentally Slams Trump's Nepotism

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) latest attack on former Vice President Joe Biden didn’t go exactly as planned.

McCarthy, who is part of President Donald Trump’s inner circle, seemed to accuse Biden of nepotism over son Hunter Biden’s work for a Ukrainian energy company. Just one problem: Everything he said could apply equally to the Trump family:

Omfg, this dummy doesn’t realize he’s describing the President’s children pic.twitter.com/kvrlVgUO5e — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) March 8, 2020

Daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner currently serve as White House advisers, positions neither would hold in any other administration. During her time serving her father, Ivanka Trump has been granted multiple trademarks by the government of China, even as the White House attempted to negotiate trade issues with Beijing.

According to The New York Times, Kushner recently sold a stake in a real estate firm that sought to profit from a tax break pushed by the Trump White House. He sold the stake for between $25 million and $50 million.

And Trump’s adult sons, Donald Jr. and Eric Trump, run the family company, which has taken in at least $20 million from political activity as well as money from foreign governments hoping to curry favor with the president. The Trump Organization has also benefitted financially from taxpayer-funded trips made by Trump.

Twitter users were quick to point out how easily McCarthy’s comments could be used against Trump instead of Biden:

