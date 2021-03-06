Kevin McCarthy’s Dr. Seuss Stunt Leaves People Very, Very Puzzled

It was storytime with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Friday when he released a five-minute video of himself reading a Dr. Seuss book.
But the reading, below, left many people on Twitter confused as to what point the top-ranking House Republican was actually trying to make.
Dr. Seuss Enterprises’ decision to pull six books containing outdated and racist imagery incensed GOP lawmakers and Fox News personalities this week, with many falsely blaming the private company’s decision to stop the publication on Democrats and President Joe Biden.
With his video, McCarthy appeared to join in with the criticism. But critics pointed out that he read “Green Eggs and Ham” — which is not one of the books that have been pulled.
CNN’s Don Lemon couldn’t quite believe the stunt from the key ally of ex-President Donald Trump, who voted to overturn the 2020 election result.
“While Americans are desperate to get vaccinated and the desperate for COVID relief. Here is what Kevin McCarthy is doing right now,” the “CNN Tonight” anchor said Friday night.
“That really happened. Those are your Republican leaders,” he added, slamming McCarthy for having nothing better to do than “stoke this fake outrage.”
“It has nothing to do with Democrats, nothing at all,” Lemon continued. “And that particular one by Dr. Seuss, is still in distribution, so none of it makes any sense. They are playing you. Are you going to fall for it?”
